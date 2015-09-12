Liverpool need time - Rodgers

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers called for his team to be given time after a slow start to the Premier League season.

The Northern Irishman's men visit Manchester United on Saturday after winning two of their opening four league games, but their start has been unconvincing.

Rodgers said it was too early to judge his team and urged people to give them time, with Harry Redknapp having described Liverpool as "bang average".

“It was from December through [when Liverpool found form in 2014-15]. We are still only in early September," he said.

"In the season when we nearly won the league we didn't really play that brand of football until November or December time. So we need to give this group a bit of time.

"That's something ill-afforded to you in modern football but I get great excitement when I see the players and see the likes of Daniel Sturridge coming back in.

"I think this team will show its worth over the course of the season, not just in these early games."

Liverpool return to Old Trafford for the first time since their 3-0 loss to United in December last year in a defeat that proved to be season-changing.

Rodgers' side went on a 13-match unbeaten league run after the loss, which came mostly due to poor finishing.

"It was probably the best defeat I've ever had," Rodgers said.

"Of course you never want to lose a game and especially not to a rival like Manchester United.

"But I saw enough that day to know that we had got our identity back again. We created a lot of chances and should have scored goals but we ultimately lost the game because we didn't defend well enough. From that moment we kicked on and had a very good spell.

"There's absolutely no question that this team can go to Old Trafford and prove they can perform at the top level. The talent and the focus is there. It's a game they are really looking forward to."