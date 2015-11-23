Liverpool starting to believe after City rout, claims Lovren

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says his team-mates are beginning to believe in Jurgen Klopp's methods after their stunning 4-1 Premier League win against title-chasing Manchester City on Saturday.

Lovren was part of a side that delivered the best performance of Klopp's Anfield reign to date in Manchester - the visitors three goals ahead after just 32 minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

After Sergio Aguero gave the hosts hope, Martin Skrtel capped a dominant victory with a fourth late on as Lovren was left to reflect on a morale-boosting display.

"It was the perfect tactical plan from the gaffer," the Croatian told The Liverpool Echo.

"We scored four goals and we must have had three or four other one-on-ones with their keeper.

"What's changed? We are working harder. We are running now more than ever, more than any other team in the Premier League.

"The gaffer has given us a lot of belief. On his first day he talked about having many non-believers around the club, but belief is growing."

Liverpool have lost just once since Klopp was appointed in early October and sit ninth in the Premier League.

Just six points separate Liverpool from Arsenal in fourth but Lovren challenged his team-mates not to get carried away by the weekend's victory.

"It was a great team effort and I think that's the most important thing. I'm really satisfied with everyone's performance," added the centre-back, who replaced the injured Mamadou Sakho for Saturday's game.

"There is so much potential in this squad. We have so many quality players and we can beat anybody if we are 100 per cent focused.

"We need to continue like this and keep our focus because we have so many games in front of us."