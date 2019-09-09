“A bit like they were talking in the pub after 10 pints” – Liverpool throw-in coach responds to Andy Gray jibes

Gronnemark was appointed to Jurgen Klopp’s first-team staff last summer and has since agreed to stay for a third season at Anfield.

But at the time, Gray disregarded the move on beIN SPORTS, saying: "I’m sorry, a throw-in coach? Here’s the ball, pick it up with both hands, take it behind your head and throw it with both feet on the ground. I’ve got a new one for you – I want to be the first kick-off coach.”

But Gronnemark insists Gray missed a trick by responding so negatively to the news.

“It didn’t bother me, I actually felt a little bit sorry for Andy Gray,” Gronnemark told The Athletic.

“If a guy looks at something new and doesn’t understand it, you have two choices.

“Either laugh at it or try to find out more about it. I just wish he’d been a bit more curious and asked why a world-class coach like Jurgen Klopp would invite him? It would have made a good feature on their show.

“Instead it was a bit like they were talking in the pub after drinking 10 pints. I think it was unprofessional. Some people hoped I’d be angry but I wasn’t. The internet answered for me with the reaction he got.

“I can laugh at the fact I’m a throw-in coach. It’s a funny job, I know that.”

Gronnemark works for five different clubs across Europe, including Gent in Belgium and Denmark’s FC Midtjylland, but revealed that he has turned down other Premier League offers out of respect for Liverpool.

He said: “I’ve had four other Premier League clubs approach my agent, but I really don’t want to coach a direct rival to Liverpool. It was my choice to say no.”

