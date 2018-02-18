Liverpool's 30-goal hero Salah: There's more to come

Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah warned there is more to come after reaching the 30-goal mark in his first season at Anfield.

Salah arrived from Italian outfit Roma in the off-season and the Egypt international already has 30 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.

The 25-year-old forward, who is only one goal adrift of two-time reigning Premier League Golden Boot winner Harry Kane with 22 strikes this term, reached the mark during Liverpool's 5-0 rout of Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 fixture.

"It is a great feeling to have scored 30 goals in a first season at a club like Liverpool," Salah told Liverpoolfc.com.

"It's something huge, so I am very happy about it – but I have to carry on and keep looking forward to score many more goals.

"In my mind I am always trying to improve and I'm doing it every single day. Every day I look at myself and try to improve myself all the time.

"I am happy at the moment, I feel good, and that's the most important thing – and 100 per cent, there is still more to come."

"I want to thank the fans for it. It's something different, it's something good."

Liverpool – third in the league and two points behind second-placed Manchester United – are back in action against West Ham on Saturday.