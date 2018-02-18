Liverpool's 30-goal hero Salah: There's more to come
Mohamed Salah has no intention of taking his foot off the pedal following the Egyptian's amazing start to life at Liverpool.
Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah warned there is more to come after reaching the 30-goal mark in his first season at Anfield.
Salah arrived from Italian outfit Roma in the off-season and the Egypt international already has 30 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.
The 25-year-old forward, who is only one goal adrift of two-time reigning Premier League Golden Boot winner Harry Kane with 22 strikes this term, reached the mark during Liverpool's 5-0 rout of Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 fixture.
"It is a great feeling to have scored 30 goals in a first season at a club like Liverpool," Salah told Liverpoolfc.com.
"It's something huge, so I am very happy about it – but I have to carry on and keep looking forward to score many more goals.
"In my mind I am always trying to improve and I'm doing it every single day. Every day I look at myself and try to improve myself all the time.
"I am happy at the moment, I feel good, and that's the most important thing – and 100 per cent, there is still more to come."
"I want to thank the fans for it. It’s something different, it’s something good." on hitting the 30-goal mark, striving for improvement and 'that' giant banner at Porto.Full GO interview: February 17, 2018
Liverpool – third in the league and two points behind second-placed Manchester United – are back in action against West Ham on Saturday.
