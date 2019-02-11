Liverpool’s Andy Robertson hailed as “the best full-back since Ashley Cole”

The Scotland captain earned the praise after providing an assist for Georginio Wijnaldum during his side’s 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

It was the 24-year-old’s sixth league assist of the season and earned him a comparison with the three-time Premier League winner.

“I just love watching this kid play,” Crooks wrote for BBC Sport.

“Apart from anything else, he has nerves of steel. The ball he played for Georginio Wijnaldum to score was just wonderful and the side-foot volley when Sadio Mane should have scored was just sensational.

“There is nothing more frustrating for a striker than a full-back who offers nothing going forward and I've played with enough to know. Robertson is a striker's dream and the best I've seen since Ashley Cole.”

Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull City for £8 million in the summer of 2017 and has made 60 appearances for the club.