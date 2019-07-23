Livi boss Holt wants sharper shooting

Livingston manager Gary Holt has urged his side to be more clinical in front of goal after they narrowly escaped Stair Park with the points in a 2-1 win over Stranraer.

A first half Steven Lawless penalty and an Aymen Souda close range finish was enough to see off the League One outfit. Blues forward Cameron Elliott netted on the hour mark to set-up a nervy finish for the Lions boss.

Holt said: “We had good chances but we’ve got to make them count. We had chance after chance in the first half. We should’ve scored three or four. That’s something we have to work on before the league season starts.

“One long ball from Stranraer and we get caught out and they are back in the game. We need to make sure we sharpen up.”

The victory puts Livingston in control of the group with only a victory needed to qualify. They play Lowland League strugglers Berwick Rangers at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday.

Holt added: “We asked the players to go out and win the group and we are on course for that. We have a home match on Saturday so hopefully we can get the job done.”

Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell hailed the spirit of his players and thought they were “outstanding”.

He said: “I’m delighted with how my players fought tonight. For 85 minutes we were outstanding but we switched off twice and were punished by a good Premiership side.

“I’ve seen a lot of character from my side in the past three matches.”