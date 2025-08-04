Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag pushing to sign £72m star in huge lifeline for Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager Rubem Amorim is starting to stamp his authority on his side.

Manchester United's impressive performance in the Premier League Summer Series saw them look more fluid in attack and more solid defensively, all in his 3-4-3 system.

Yet it is still obvious Amorim would like to bring in a striker, someone more in his mould, but the current financial landscape is making that difficult.

Erik ten Hag lines up Manchester United striker

Bryan Mbeumo in pre-season training with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst the signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are designed to add goals to Manchester United's attack neither is an out and out striker, and it is widely believed Amorim's idea is to line them up alongside a number nine.

Rasmus Hojlund, who joined Manchester United for £72 million including add-ons in 2023, is currently the only player with a significant amount of experience in that mould at Manchester United, yet he has failed to impress.

Manchester United acted with haste to secure the singing of Matheus Cunha earlier this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, former United boss Erik ten Hag, may be about to offer Ruben Amorim a lifeline before the seasons starts.

According to CaughtOffside, Ten Hag is extremely keen on a reunion with Hojlund at his new club Bayer Leverkusen.

It is widely believed that Manchester United are looking to move the 22-year-old Dane on this summer, but so far Hojlund has pushed back on any moves.

Whether Hojlund may be more receptive to linking up with his old boss is yet to be seen, but the report states that the Dutchman is pushing hard to reunite them in Germany.

Erik ten Hag and Rasmus Hojlund at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hojlund's stance this summer has been to stay at Old Trafford, and he even told reporters in July: "My plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot whatever happens."

In FourFourTwo's view, it is an admirable stance to take. When Hojlund arrived he was tipped as one of the most exciting talents on Europe, and he is desperate to prove that, but it may be better to do it elsewhere.

The pressure of playing for Manchester United is huge, and moving back to Italy, or even Germany may get the best out of him. A loan move would allow him to learn for a year or two, before really taking on the Premier League. It is believed that Man United would like him to move on permanently however.

Transfermarkt value Hojlund at €35 million.