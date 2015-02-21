Livid Mourinho delivers cryptic referee rant

The league leaders missed the chance to put pressure on Saturday's late starters and title rivals Manchester City as Ben Mee struck with nine minutes remaining to cancel out Branislav Ivanovic's first-half opener.

However, the Chelsea boss – who has already blasted a perceived "campaign" against his side this term - did not complain about the equaliser, instead focusing his ire on four decisions he felt went against him.

Two poor Ashley Barnes tackles and two penalty shouts all went against Chelsea, with Nemanja Matic sent off after reacting following one of the challenges from the Burnley striker.

"I think there are four moments of the game where you can write the story of the game," said Mourinho.

"Minute 30 [a Barnes tackle], minute 33, minute 43 [penalty shouts] and minute 69 [another Barnes challenge] – the game had four moments and don't ask me more questions because I don't answer.

"I can't do that [answer], I am punished when I refer to these situations and I don't want to be punished.

"I don't describe, because to describe means I have to use words I cannot use.

"I have to repeat 30, 33, 43 and 69."