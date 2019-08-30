Livingston boss Gary Holt wary of the threat posed by Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren

Livingston manager Gary Holt knows his side will take on a much-changed St Mirren when Jim Goodwin’s men visit the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Holt celebrated his first anniversary in the job last week but Goodwin will be the third Buddies manager he has come up against.

Holt enjoyed a debut win over Alan Stubbs’ Saints side and then beat Oran Kearney’s team in December before losing twice against the Paisley outfit in the second half of the campaign following a major turnover in players under the Northern Irishman.

Goodwin has arrived and put his stamp on the team, with St Mirren only conceding twice in six matches since an opening 3-2 Betfred Cup defeat by Dunfermline.

Holt told his club’s matchday programme: “Since Jim has taken over the helm at St Mirren he has been really proactive in recruiting players and shaping his team on how he wants them to play so we need to be right at the top of our game if we want to take anything from the game.”

Former Walsall defender Jon Guthrie and on-loan Sheffield Wednesday winger Jack Stobbs are in line for their home debuts after netting in last weekend’s 4-1 victory over Ross County.

And Holt has been delighted with how they have settled in.

The Livi manager, who was struggling with illness late in the week, said: “Both lads have fitted in great with the club and I’m delighted for both of them to have scored on their league debuts as well.

“They have both embraced what the club’s values are all about and here’s to many more games and hopefully goals as well.”