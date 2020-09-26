Livingston off the bottom after impressive win over St Johnstone

Livingston climbed off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership thanks to a 2-0 victory over St Johnstone at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Gary Holt’s side went into the game having won just one of their opening eight fixtures but took control with two quickfire first-half strikes.

Scott Tiffoney fired in his first goal of the season in the 34th minute and moments later laid the ball off to Alan Forrest to drill into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Livi were replaced at the foot of the table by St Mirren, who crashed to a fifth successive defeat as they went down 1-0 to Kilmarnock in Paisley.

Nicke Kabamba celebrated his first international call-up with Kilmarnock’s winner.

The striker was this week included in DR Congo’s squad for their meeting with Morocco and he slotted home his fourth goal in as many games in the 28th minute.

Killie dominated possession in the first half and Kabamba dispatched their first chance when he converted Chris Burke’s low cross as the Ayrshire side moved into the Scottish Premiership top six.

Lee Erwin had earlier headed against the bar for St Mirren but the hosts could not carve out a meaningful opportunity to level.

Hamilton ended a run of three successive home defeats and scored their first goal of the season at the Foys Stadium in a 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland converted Adrian Sporle’s pass in the fourth minute for his second goal in as many games.

But the visitors paid the price for spurning chances to add to their lead, with Logan Chalmers and Nicky Clark wasting opportunities, as Hamilton drew level with 15 minutes remaining.

Hakeem Odoffin produced a fine diving header from David Templeton’s free-kick to register his third goal in five matches and earn his side a point.