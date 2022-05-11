Livingston stay above St Mirren after goalless draw

Livingston claimed a point in a goalless draw at St Mirren to all-but secure a seventh-placed finish in the cinch Premiership table this season.

Both teams had chances to win it, most notably home substitute Jay Henderson who saw his late effort cleared off the line by Livi captain Nicky Devlin.

The result left David Martindale’s side three points ahead of St Mirren with one match to play – and with a superior goal difference.

St Mirren made just one change from the team that had defeated Dundee, with Ryan Flynn replacing Richard Tait.

Livingston made three alterations following the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone. Out went Ayo Obileye, Andrew Shinnie and Odin Bailey, with Jackson Longridge, Caleb Chukwuemeka and Alan Forrest all starting.

It was Forrest who had the first chance of the game, meeting Devlin’s cross but seeing his shot gathered by Saints goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

The home side responded with a Joe Shaughnessy header that struck the post from Scott Tanser’s cross before Chukwuemeka headed wide from Sean Kelly’s corner when he should have scored.

Forrest then had another chance for Livingston but poked his shot at Alnwick who blocked well as both teams belatedly showed signs of life.

Devlin, racing in at the back post, then blazed a shot high over the crossbar as the visitors threatened again.

They had another great chance in the final minutes of the first half. Joel Nouble broke the offside trap and ran in on goal but Alnwick got down well to smother before the forward could get his shot away.

Livingston again looked the side more likely to score in the second period and Devlin almost came close with a ferocious shot that the goalkeeper eased over the crossbar.

St Mirren, though, kept pushing too and Ethan Erhahon played in Flynn whose shot was well saved by Ivan Konovalov in the visitors’ goal.

Conor McCarthy then saw his shot deflected by some last-gasp Livingston defending for a corner, as did Shaughnessy when he rose for a header moments later.

St Mirren continued to push for an opener. Substitute Alan Power sent Greg Kiltie clear down the line and his cross was volleyed narrowly wide by Alex Greive.

Livingston could have claimed the victory in the closing minutes but substitute Bailey’s effort struck the top of the crossbar but a point was enough.