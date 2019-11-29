Ljungberg takes Arsenal to Norwich as post-Emery era begins

Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell has been declared fit by manager Daniel Farke for the visit of Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Cantwell had his foot in a protective boot following his side’s win at Everton and was not able to train at the start of the week, but the manager expects him to make a recovery in time.

Jamal Lewis returned to training this week after missing the trip to Merseyside with a knee issue, but Grant Hanley remains sidelined and Alex Tettey is unavailable for personal reasons.

Freddie Ljungberg takes charge of the Gunners for the first time since being announced as interim head coach following the sacking of Unai Emery on Friday.

He will be hoping David Luiz (bruised ribs) is fit after being forced off in the 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night, while Hector Bellerin (hamstring) will be assessed.

Dani Ceballos (hamstring) is a definite absentee but Sead Kolasinac has recovered from his own minor hamstring issue and could feature.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Bryam, Trybull, Cantwell, Buendia, McLean, Amadou, Hernandez, Pukki, Srbeny, Roberts Vrancic, Stiepermann, Fahrmann, Lewis.

Provisional Arsenal squad: Leno, Martinez, Bellerin, Chambers, Mustafi, Holding, Papastathopoulos, Luiz, Kolasinac, Tierney, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Torreira, Willock, Maitland-Niles, Ozil, Pepe, Saka, Nelson, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Martinelli.