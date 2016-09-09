Llorente backs Conte for Premier League success

Fernando Llorente is backing his former coach Antonio Conte to win the Premier League with Chelsea this season, but hopes Swansea can beat the Blues on Sunday.

The Spanish forward played under Conte at Juventus, winning Serie A in 2013-14 before the head coach moved on to the Italy national team job.

And now Llorente, who joined Swansea last month, is expecting the 47-year-old to thrive in England.

"I think Conte will be a success at Chelsea," he told the Swans' matchday programme. "He can win the Premier League, I think, because he has some very good players."

While Llorente reserved gushing praise for Conte, he is looking to help his own club record a second victory of the season against Chelsea this weekend.

"I know Antonio Conte very well," he said. "I worked with him for one year and I know he is very good at his job.

"He is very, very good – he improves the teams he works with a lot. The teams he manages play with his characteristics – they play like he used to play.

"I enjoyed playing in his team and I will look forward to seeing him this weekend. I will speak to him – but hopefully we can beat his team."