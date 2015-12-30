Llorente wanted Juve stay

Former Juventus striker Fernando Llorente has claimed he was keen to extend his stay in Turin prior to joining Sevilla in August.

The Spaniard returned to La Liga after two seasons at the Juventus Stadium having been deemed surplus to requirements following Mario Mandzukic's arrival from Atletico Madrid.

Llorente had been a regular under both Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri but left for Sevilla on a free transfer, having scored 27 goals in 92 appearances in Italy.

The ex-Athletic Bilbao centre-forward, who won two Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia with Juve, would apparently have been open to staying.

"I was sorry to leave Juve, in Turin I was happy," he told Tuttosport.

"If it was up to me and I felt the trust, I would have stayed. Clubs like Juve are few in the world. I do not feel inferior to Mandzukic, although we are talking about a big centre forward."

Llorente also dismissed suggestions he could return to Italy with Inter in January - having endured a mixed time with Sevilla so far.

"Right now, if I think about it, I do not really see myself in Italy with a shirt other than Juve," he added.

"But you all know how our world works, in football you can never say never."