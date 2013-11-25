LMA call for investment in young British managers

Nine managers have lost their jobs so far this season in the top four tiers of English football, with foreign replacements regularly mooted as opposed to young British talent being given an opportunity.

Crystal Palace's decision to part company with Ian Holloway last month saw Aitor Karanka and Dan Petrescu linked with the job despite a lack of experience in the British game, while the likes of MK Dons manager Karl Robinson and Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe were not perceived to be in the running.

Palace opted for Tony Pulis - who served his managerial apprenticeship in the lower leagues - but, had a foreign coach been appointed at Selhurst Park, it would have seen only 50 per cent of the Premier League coaches from the United Kingdom.

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan accepts that football is now a global game for both players and coaches, but believes more should be done to nurture British talent.

"With the global appeal of the Premier League it will always attract not only the best managers, but also the best players across the world," Bevan told Perform.

"There are actually many emerging domestic talents within the Football League (93 per cent are British) and it is important the game invests in their development in the coming years so that they are considered not only for the best jobs domestically, but also worldwide.

"Another positive is that the emerging talents in the Football League under the age of 40 across the four professional leagues in English football. From an LMA perspective, the game should be investing in these managers and coaches with their development in the coming years."

And the LMA – who are set to launch a new education programme to aid development – want to encourage clubs to have a commitment to help Brits get the top jobs.

"I believe it is about being proactive and that is why the LMA will be launching a new Diploma in Football Management in 2014 in partnership with the University of Liverpool," he added.

"We have recently launched a series of masterclasses as a sign of things to come.

"There is no doubt this qualification standing alongside the Pro-Licence, will play an integral role in enhancing the learning process for aspiring coaches and managers as well as assisting the development of those already in situ."