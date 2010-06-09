Look back at opening match days 1982-2006

JOHANNESBURG, June 9 (Reuters) - A look back at previous World Cup opening day matches (1982-2006):

Belgium 1 Argentina 0 - June 13 1982

Belgium's Erwin Vandenbergh scored the first goal in an opening day match for 20 years after 62 minutes to beat defending champions Argentina at the Nou Camp in Barcelona.

This was Diego Maradona's first match in the World Cup finals and although he would have many to remember he was shackled by Ludo Coeck so this was one for him to forget.

- - -

Bulgaria 1 Italy 1 - May 31 1986

Sixteen years to the day after the start of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, world champions Italy and Bulgaria drew 1-1 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Alessandro Altobelli, who scored Italy's last goal when they won the 1982 final, scored their first goal in this tournament. Nasko Sirakov equalised for Bulgaria five minutes from time.

- - -

Cameroon 1 Argentina 0 - June 8 1990

Argentina arrived as world champions for the second time -- and lost in the opening match for the second time. Omam Biyick scored the only goal but Cameroon ended with nine men after Kana Biyick and Benjamin Massing were sent off in Milan.

- - -

Germany 1 Bolivia 0 - June 17 1994

Juergen Klinsmann scored the winner for the world champions after an hour of the opening match at Soldier Field, Chicago. Bolivia, competing for the first time since 1950, ended with 10 men after Marco Etcheverry was sent off in the 82nd minutes -- four minutes after coming on as a substitute.

- - -

Brazil 2 Scotland 1 - June 10 1998

World champions Brazil scored through Cesar Simpaio after four minutes but Scotland were level when John Collins equalised from the spot in the 38th. Brazil never dominated but won after Tom Boyd's unlucky own goal 17 minutes from time in Paris.

- - -

Senegal 1 France 0 - May 31 2002

All the Senegal team played their club football in France, they had a French coach and in the end a French scalp as the world champions suffered a shock defeat in Seoul.

Papa Bouba Diop scuffed in the only goal from a metre out after 30 minutes then put his shirt on the ground and danced around it with his team mates. Thierry Henry hit the Senegal bar in the second half.

- - -

Germany 4 Costa Rica 2 - June 9 2006

For the first time since 1970 the hosts rather than the holders played the first match and Germany won the highest-scoring opener to date in an entertaining game in Munich.

Miroslav Klose, who finished the tournament as top scorer with five goals, got his first two in this game with Philipp Lahm, curling in a superb opener after six minutes, and Torsten Frings adding the other. Paulo Wanchope scored twice for Costa Rica.

