Quiz! Can you name all 22 clubs from the very first Premier League season?

Football quiz time! It feels like mere minutes ago that Anthony Taylor blew the final whistle on Manchester City v Liverpool, but already we’re revving up another full slate of Premier League action.

It’s a midweek special, with all 20 teams locking horns from Tuesday to Thursday, providing even the greediest football fan enough to feast their eyes on.

Still need something to get you through to the evening? Fear not, at FourFourTwo we’ve got plenty to feed your appetite, starting with this Premier League-themed quiz!

For this one, we’re asking you to name all 22 teams who competed in the first-ever Premier League season in 1992/93.

And we’re not making it easy, you’ve got just five minutes on the clock to name as many as you can.

One team escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you on your way.

