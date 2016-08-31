Lopez joins Espanyol from AC Milan

AC Milan goalkeeper Diego Lopez has agreed a return to LaLiga after joining Espanyol on loan until the end of the 2016-17 season.

The 34-year-old shot-stopper moved to Serie A on a free transfer from Real Madrid in August 2014 and has made 37 appearances for the San Siro club.

His opportunities have dried up in recent times, however, with the emergence of 17-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma.

With Donnarumma now established as Milan's first choice under Vincenzo Montella, Lopez has made the switch back to Spain.

He arrives as an immediate replacement for Pau Lopez, the youngster having swapped Espanyol for Tottenham earlier on Wednesday.