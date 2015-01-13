Lopez seals Torino move from rivals Chievo

The Argentinian has had a somewhat nomadic career in recent times, with short spells at various clubs in Italy's top flight.

Following a move to Catania from FC Moscow in 2009, Lopez has had loan stints at the likes of Milan and Sampdoria.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the former Barcelona man had moved to Torino.

"Torino Football Club is delighted to announce that it has acquired outright from AC Chievo Verona the right of the player Maxi Lopez," a brief statement read.

Lopez had scored one goal in 13 league appearances for Chievo this season, and leaves them in 16th place in the table, just three points above the relegation zone.

Torino are also struggling, just two places and a point better off, although Giampiero Ventura's men are unbeaten in six in all competitions.