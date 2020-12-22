Lorch fires Pirates past Esperanca in Angola

Orlando Pirates secured a 1-0 victory over G.D. Sagrada Esperança in the first round of the Caf Confederation Cup at Estadio dos Coqueiros on Tuesday afternoon.

Josef Zinnbauer named Wayne Sandilands between the sticks in place of Richard Ofori, while Bongani Sam was included in the starting line up, while Gabadinho Mhango and Terrence Dzvukamanja joined Thembinkosi Lorch in the attack for the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers started the game off well and saw more possession of the ball as the visitors sat back and absorbed the pressure from the home side.

It was Pirates who had the first real chance of the game in the first 20 minutes when Fortune Makaringe forced the Esperance goalkeeper to make a great save to deny his powerful strike.

Both sides pushed forward as the game went on but were finding it hard to break down their oppositions defence as clear cut chances were had to come by for both teams.

Sandilands was called into action in the final 10 minutes of the first half when he produced a superb save to deny Esperanca from a free-kick.

Lorch, Mhango, and Makaringe all had a chance to hand Pirates the lead in quick succession but Esperança had to many bodies in the box to block their efforts as the game went into the half time break locked a goalless.

Zinnbauer then made a double substitute at the start of the second half as Thabiso Monyane and Makusu Mundele came on to replace Wayde Jooste and Linda Mntambo, respectively.

Pirates had numerous chances to take the lead in the 54th minute when Mhango was denied by the woodwork after Mundele was brought down in the box, with the referee waving play on before Dvzukamanja also delivered a ball across the goalmouth, but no one was able to make any contact with the ball.

The Buccaneers persistence paid off as they took the lead in the 74th minute through a gaol from Thembinkosi Lorch, who makes it 1-0 in favour of the home side.

The visitor's then made another substitution of the game moments later as Deon Hotto came on to replace Mhango in attack for Pirates before Muwowo came on for Dzvukamanja moments later.

However, Pirates managed to hold on to their one-goal lead over Esperanca until the final whistle to take a 1-0 goal advantage heading into the second leg.