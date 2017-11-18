Los Blank-os! Misfiring Real Madrid break new ground under Zidane

Real Madrid were held scoreless in a La Liga away game for the first time under Zinedine Zidane as their attacking concerns resurfaced in Saturday's 0-0 draw with city rivals Atletico Madrid.

The visitors struggled to create chances in battling to a second blank of the season and first on the road in 35 top-flight matches.

Zidane will be particularly concerned by the form of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, the pair having now scored just twice between them from a combined 16 league appearances this term.

In addition to leaving the champions 10 points shy of Barcelona – a gap never previously overcome by any team in a La Liga title race - the stalemate means Los Blancos have scored 11 fewer goals than Ernesto Valverde's men over the opening 12 fixtures.

