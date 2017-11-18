Los Blank-os! Misfiring Real Madrid break new ground under Zidane
Real Madrid reached an unwanted milestone against Atletico, failing to score in an away La Liga game for the first time under Zinedine Zidane.
Real Madrid were held scoreless in a La Liga away game for the first time under Zinedine Zidane as their attacking concerns resurfaced in Saturday's 0-0 draw with city rivals Atletico Madrid.
The visitors struggled to create chances in battling to a second blank of the season and first on the road in 35 top-flight matches.
Zidane will be particularly concerned by the form of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, the pair having now scored just twice between them from a combined 16 league appearances this term.
In addition to leaving the champions 10 points shy of Barcelona – a gap never previously overcome by any team in a La Liga title race - the stalemate means Los Blancos have scored 11 fewer goals than Ernesto Valverde's men over the opening 12 fixtures.
0 - Real Madrid have failed to score in a La Liga away game for the first time under Zinedine Zidane (35 games). Brake. November 18, 2017
0 - Real Madrid have drawn 0-0 in La Liga for the first time since September 2015 against Malaga, 784 days ago (81 games). Accident. November 18, 2017
