Low brings up 100th win as Germany down Cameroon

Joachim Low brought up his 100th win as Germany head coach in his 150th match at the helm as the world champions claimed a 3-1 victory over Cameroon at the Confederations Cup.

The result means Low's men progress as Group B winners and return to Sochi's Fisht Stadium on Thursday to face Mexico in the semi-finals.

After a goalless first-half, Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay scored his maiden international goal in sumptuous style, picking out the top corner on the end of Julian Draxler's backheel before Timo Werner also claimed his first Germany goals with a brace, either side of Vincent Aboubakar pulling one back for Cameroon.

The long-serving Low collected his maiden victory at the first time of asking back in 2006, when Sweden were swept aside 3-0.

His biggest win came just two games later – a 13-0 hammering of minnows San Marino.

There have been none so seismic in his tenure, however, as the 7-1 demolition of hosts Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semi-final. Germany would go on to lift the trophy as Mario Gotze's strike saw off Argentina in extra-time.

Low's major tournament record is impressive through his decade-long reign, reaching the final of Euro 2008 and falling at the semi-final stage of the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2012 and Euro 2016.

Only Sepp Herberger, the man behind their celebrated "Miracle of Berne" World Cup triumph in 1954, has led Germany on more occasions than Low.