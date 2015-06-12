Low calls for Germany reinvention

Germany coach Joachim Low says his side must reinvent themselves in order to continue to be successful.

Low's men have been far from convincing since lifting the World Cup last year. Germany sit second in their Euro 2016 qualifying group and were beaten 2-1 by the United States in a friendly on Wednesday.

The world champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Australia in March and ahead of Saturday's qualifier with Gibraltar, Low said: "We have to reinvent ourselves in some areas.

"Opponents have adjusted to us. Over the years we have become a possession team with up to 60 - 70 per cent possession.

"Games against Australia and United States have shown there is a means to disrupt our game early, which makes it hard for us.

"We also need to improve on the counter-attack, but also in the final third, the last pass. We have rarely been rewarded, missed the goal."

Asked specifically about the clash with minnows Gibraltar, Low added: "We are expecting Gibraltar to play very defensively. Of course, we are expecting to get three points.

"They [Gibraltar] like to be defensively well organized. They hold back. Up front they will try to counter-attack.

"We want to score goals. We want to do it early."