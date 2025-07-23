Germany vs Spain live streams, TV channels, kick-off time: Watch Euro 2025 semi-final
Germany vs Spain will decide who progresses at the major tournament
Watch Germany vs Spain and see who will progress to the final of the tournament, with free live streams available globally.
► Date: Wednesday, July 23
► Kick-off time: 21:00 CET (local) / 20:00 BST (UK) / 15:00 ET (US)
► Venue: Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
► Free stream: BBC (UK)
Favourites Spain haven't really been troubled too much during the tournament so far but Germany are a resolute side.
The Germans came through a shootout against France in their quarter-final and will be targeting a consecutive final appearance.
The fixture will kick-off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday, July 23.
Read on to find out how to watch Germany vs Spain live streams from anywhere.
Watch Germany vs Spain in the UK
Germany vs Spain will be televised by free-to-air broadcaster, BBC, with the game going out on BBC One and the iPlayer streaming platform.
Coverage starts at 7pm BST for an hour of build-up ahead of the 8pm kick-off on Wednesday, July 23.
BBC is a free service for those in the UK with a TV licence.
Watch Germany vs Spain from anywhere
Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
Germany vs Spain preview
Spain have been the dominant side in the tournament with four wins from four and 16 goals scored so far.
Germany have won all of their games bar one, a crushing 4-1 defeat to Sweden.
But they responded well against France, defending superbly to reach the semis after going down to 10 players after 13 minutes following Kathrin Hendrich's red card.
In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end in a 2-1 win to Spain which will be decided in extra time.
