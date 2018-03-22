Low confirms Can will miss Spain game

Emre Can will miss Germany's international friendly against Spain due to a back injury.

The midfielder had to be withdrawn before half-time in Liverpool's 5-0 Premier League demolition of Watford last weekend.

And Germany coach Joachim Low has confirmed Can has not recovered in time to face Spain in Dusseldorf on Friday.

"Emre Can will not be in the squad tomorrow because of the back problem he brought with him from Liverpool,” Low told reporters.

"He tried to train yesterday but broke it off because it was pinching a bit.

"Maybe Saturday he can return to training and hopefully play a role against Brazil [on Tuesday]."