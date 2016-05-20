Low tells Gotze a new challenge may be good

Germany coach Joachim Low has suggested Mario Gotze would better serve his career by leaving Bayern Munich.

Former Borussia Dortmund forward Gotze scored the winning goal to secure a 1-0 extra-time triumph for Low's side over Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final.

The anticipated kick-on to global superstardom has not materialised for the 23-year-old, with form and fitness struggles preventing him from nailing down a regular starting spot under Pep Guardiola at Bayern.

Guardiola makes way for Carlo Ancelotti at the Allianz Arena after Saturday's DFB Pokal final against Dortmund, while Gotze continues to be linked to a reunion with former boss Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Speaking to Suddeutsche Zeitung, Low stated such a move could be welcome for Gotze – citing progress made by Toni Kroos since the Germany midfielder swapped Bayern for Real Madrid two years ago.

"Generally I say sometimes a change can put more forces free - a new environment, new challenges, new stimuli," Low said.

"Look at the development of Toni Kroos. At Bayern he was great; in Madrid he has made ​​a leap yet again."

Low added: "He [Gotze] needs a coach who wants to have him in his team. But that is not a criticism of Bayern, certainly not to Pep Guardiola."