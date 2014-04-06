Lowe hails Glory players after win

Glory moved off the bottom of the A-League table with a stunning victory over the finals-bound Mariners and will avoid the wooden spoon if they beat Sydney FC next weekend or if Melbourne Heart fails to overcome Western Sydney.



Lowe’s team dictated terms from the opening whistle to give retiring skipper Jacob Burns a fitting farewell in front of 11,127 fans at nib Stadium on Saturday night.



“I thought we deserved to win. The last three or four performances have been good and we are slowly, slowly starting to gel,” Lowe said.



“The lads who have come in are starting to get to know each other and I think the change in our shape has helped. We have found Sidnei's best position as well so I guess by tinkering with things you find things out.



“I thought the spirit, attitude and desire to actually make a statement was fantastic and I'm pleased for the players. Burnsy has finished on a high and I don’t think he could have written it himself, even I felt quite emotional there when he came off.”



The win was Glory’s second from as many matches, but just their seventh overall during a forgettable season that included the highly publicised sacking of former coach Alistair Edwards and a 10-game winless run that saw the club sink to the bottom of the table.



Lowe remains a chance to coach Glory next season, but if he is not retained he can be satisfied his management helped the club achieve at least two wins from their final three games.



“We actually executed to a tee everything that we worked on this week and when you do things like that, you can see belief in people's faces and that has happened for three or four weeks now,” Lowe said.



“You can see the belief growing and it's been pleasing for the players and for everyone, including the fans.



“We get off the bottom as well. I don’t want to be tarred with that, but we still have a week to go so we can't get too carried away.”



Lowe heaped praise on marquee defender William Gallas, who played out the full 90 minutes against Central Coast despite not training all week due to a hamstring injury sustained last Sunday.



“He just told me to trust him and I can't fault the fella. He has worked eight or nine hours a day to get himself right to play,” Lowe said.



“He's got a slight tear to his hamstring and if that goes it's a six or seven-weeker, or maybe more, but I take my hat off to him for playing injured.



“That shows the spirit of our group and in the club. We have had a tough time, from the outside looking in, but inside we have always been OK and now we are getting our just rewards for what we've got inside and I’m pleased for all the players.”