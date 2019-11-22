Lucas Torreira admits uncertainty over Arsenal future amid talk of Italy return

The Uruguay international joined the Emirates outfit from Sampdoria for £26 million the summer of 2018.

But he has struggled for regular game time this season and is yet to complete 90 minutes in the Premier League in 2019/20, leading to rumours of a January exit.

"Today Arsenal needs me to be focused,” he told Sport860.

"I can’t start talking about another team. I need to be focused and when the transfer window arrives we will see what will happen. I don’t know what can happen in the future."

Although Torreira wouldn’t be drawn on what the immediate future holds, he did reveal a long-term objective for his playing career – joining Argentinian giants Boca Juniors.

He said: “I don't know what can happen in the future. But I wish I could play in Boca. It's a dream that I have for what that institution represents.”

Napoli and AC Milan have been linked with a mid-season move for the playmaker, after his impressive spell in Serie A with Samp.

Torreira has started just four Premier League games this season, while his agent has admitted previously that a change of role "has penalised him sharply”, adding that “he is no longer at ease and we hope things can change.”

