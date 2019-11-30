Euro 2020 draw in full: England to face Croatia and the Czech Republic

The draw for Euro 2020 took place in Bucharest on Saturday – and England face a rematch of their 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

Gareth Southgate's side – who will also face the Czech Republic and a play-off winner at next summer's continental showpiece – will have the opportunity to avenge defeat against Luka Modric & Co. at Wembley in their tournament opener on June 14.

Wales have been handed matches against Italy, Switzerland and Turkey; Scotland already knew that winning their play-off means a slot in Group D alongside England. Only one of the Irish sides can make it to the Euros, and the Republic could face their neighbours in a prospective play-off final; should either make it, they would go up against Spain, Poland and Sweden.

In a sensational Group F, Germany were pitted against France and Portugal. Should England win Group D, they will face the runner-up of that Group of Death in Dublin.

Twenty teams had automatically qualified for the continent-wide tournament next summer, spread across 12 host cities. There are still four qualifying spots remaining, and four play-off fixtures in March will determine the quartet that will join those who've already qualified.

A simple note: The top two sides from each group directly qualified for Euro 2020, while third-place finishers qualify for the play-offs. Winners of last year's UEFA Nations League mini-groups qualified for the play-offs, but if those teams finished in the top two of their groups anyway, their play-off spot was given to the next best-ranked side in their respective group that hadn't already qualified for the play-offs.

The 16 play-off teams are split into four groups/paths - A, B, C and D - of four teams, who take part in a semi-final and final to determine which of them qualifies for Euro 2020. If Scotland win their play-off, they will go into England's group (D).

Group A (host cities: Rome, Baku)

Italy

Switzerland

Turkey

Wales

Group B (ft. Saint Petersburg, Copenhagen)

Belgium

Russia

Denmark

Finland

Group C (ft. Amsterdam, Bucharest)

Ukraine

Netherlands

Austria

Winner play-off path D (A) (see below)

Group D (ft. London, Glasgow)

England

Croatia

Czech Republic

Winner play-off path C

Group E (ft. Bilbao, Dublin)

Spain

Poland

Sweden

Winner play-off path B

Group F (ft. Munich, Budapest)

Germany

France

Portugal

Winner play-off path A (D)

Winner play-off Path A (Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania)

Winner play-off Path B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland)

Winner play-off Path C (Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Israel)

Winner play-off Path D (Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus)

According to UEFA's official site:

If Iceland, Bulgaria or Hungary win Path A, they go in Group F; the winner of Path D will complete Group C.

If Romania win Path A, they go in Group C; the winner of Path D will complete Group F.

