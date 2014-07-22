Lucescu blames agent for AWOL Shakhtar players

Club president of Shakhtar Rinat Akhmetov confirmed Alex Teixeira, Fred, Dentinho, Douglas Costa, Facundo Ferreyra and Ismaily had gone AWOL following Sunday's friendly with Lyon in France.

All six players have reportedly remained in France due to ongoing security concerns between Russia and Ukraine, which has prevented Shakhtar from playing in Donetsk.

But Lucescu is quoted as telling French television channel Canal+ that Joorabchian, who was the figurehead behind the controversial third-party deal that sent Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano to West Ham in 2006, was to blame for the players' refusal to return.

"This is a stroke of Kia Joorabchian," he said.

"He is taking advantage of the situation. This is a kidnapping. The players are young and he convinced them.

"He managed to convince them not to return, explaining that they would soon be free and that soon could sign with another club.

"It is a pure scandal. These are important players for me. It all happened after the game against Lyon, at two o'clock in the morning at our hotel. I could not do anything."