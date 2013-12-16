'Lucky' Drogba relishing Chelsea reunion

The Ivory Coast international spent eight years at Stamford Bridge, and hit the winning penalty in Chelsea's 2012 final triumph over Bayern Munich in his last appearance for the club.

And Drogba, who spent time at Shanghai Shenhua before joining the Turkish champions, cannot wait to return to London for the second leg of the tie in March.

"What a draw... I'm the luckiest man in this competition," he wrote on his official Instagram account.

"In both games I'll be playing home! See you in few months."

Chelsea's Juan Mata, who was also part of the side that won the European title in Munich in 2012, added that he was pleased to welcome Drogba back to Stamford Bridge.

"We have Drogba at the Bridge again," he wrote on his One Hour Behind blog.

"He's been one of the most important players in Chelsea’s history and someone I was lucky to play with, the season when we won the Champions League."