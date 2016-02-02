Luis Enrique adamant Neymar unaffected by court case

Luis Enrique is confident the legal battle surrounding Neymar's transfer to Barcelona will not affect the Brazil international's performances ahead of the Copa del Rey tie at home to Valencia on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old is due in court on Tuesday to testify in a case brought forward by Brazilian investment company DIS, who claim they suffered financial damage when Barca allegedly withheld the true value of the player's transfer in 2013.

Former president Sandro Rosell and his successor Josep Maria Bartomeu made an appearance in court on Monday.

Neymar said this week the case started bothering him once his family became involved, but his coach does not think the legal issues will have an impact on performances.

"Neymar is in a perfect state of mind," Luis Enrique said at a news conference.

"I believe that on a scale of zero to one million, the whole case affects him 0.01 per cent."

"This case is a recurring issue, it has been going on for a number of years now.

"The matter has nothing to do with football and it will all be resolved in the end."

Neymar has been in sublime form for Barcelona this campaign, netting 21 goals from 27 appearances in all competitions.