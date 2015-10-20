Luis Enrique, Allegri vie for Coach of the Year

Barcelona's Luis Enrique and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri have been named on the 10-man shortlist for the 2015 FIFA World Coach of the Year award.

Luis Enrique, 45, guided the Catalan giants to Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey glory in his first season in charge at Camp Nou and appears to be the favourite to claim the individual award following his side's impressive treble.

Allegri could be the Spaniard's closest rival after winning the Serie A title and Coppa Italia, while also making the Champions League final in what was his first campaign at the helm of the Turin powerhouse.

The duo face competition from Paris Saint-Germain's Laurent Blanc after he guided the Parc des Princes side to four domestic trophies, while Chile's Jorge Sampaoli is a strong candidate courtesy of his team's successful Copa America campaign, the first in their history.

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have made the list after winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and the Premier League with Chelsea respectively.

Sevilla's Unai Emery has been rewarded with a place on the short list too following his side's successful Europa League campaign.

Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger complete the short list.