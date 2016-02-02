Luis Enrique backs Guardiola to succeed at Manchester City

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has backed Pep Guardiola to succeed at Manchester City and believes exciting times await the Premier League club.

Guardiola announced in December he would not renew his contract with Bayern Munich, before revealing he would seek to continue his career in England.

The 45-year-old had since been linked with City, Manchester United and Chelsea, but speculation about his future came to an abrupt end on Monday when the Etihad Stadium side announced Guardiola will replace Manuel Pellegrini at the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

Luis Enrique is keen to see his former Barcelona team-mate take charge and has little doubt Guardiola will prove to be an instant hit.

"I am very happy to see Pep join Manchester City," Luis Enrique said at a news conference.

"As a football fan and a friend of Pep, I can say that he loves challenges and I am convinced that a great period awaits his new club. It will be very attractive seasons under Pep.

"We will see how his style and philosophy will fare in a country that is not really used to it.

"But I surely expect him to be successful."