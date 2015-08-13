Luis Enrique coy on Pedro Supercopa involvement

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique was typically stubborn when asked whether Pedro will feature in Friday's Supercopa de Espana first leg against Athletic Bilbao.

After weeks of speculation, Spain international Pedro handed in a transfer request on Tuesday, just hours before scoring the extra-time winner in Barca's thrilling 5-4 UEFA Super Cup success over Sevilla.

Pedro has insisted his wish to move is based on furthering his career rather than money, having seen his first-team chances limited in 2014-15.

Manchester United are widely reported to be interested in the 28-year-old, and in a media conference on Thursday Luis Enrique said little had changed.

"I haven't announced my squad and I don't base my squad around what's happening in the transfer market," he said. "He's available so he can play.

"He didn't train for a couple of days because of thigh trouble but I know he's in a difficult situation.

"He seems the same as ever. He's always a very hard worker and we know he's in a particular situation but there's no change since the start of pre-season.

"We've heard his opinions, it's a difficult decision that he has to make but we'll wait and see what he decides.

"He wants to leave because he's not getting minutes but we want to give him minutes so it's a difficult situation. I certainly want him to stay.

"I'm looking forward to the end of the transfer market so I'll know exactly what I do have.

"I don't want to get drawn into controversies, we all understand Pedro's situation, he's always someone the Barca fans will love because of his personality and his performances on the pitch."