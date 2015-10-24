Luis Enrique demands investigation into Clasico corruption claims

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has demanded the opening of an investigation into claims an assistant referee was asked to make favourable calls for Real Madrid in next month's Clasico.

Sports lawyer Jacinto Vicente Hernandez revealed earlier this week that he was contacted by an official who claimed he had been asked to make calls that would benefit Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on November 21.

Vicente Hernandez consequently opted to take the information to the police and Luis Enrique has stressed action must be taken if a probe reveals the claims are legitimate.

"They are very surprising claims. This is unpleasant news and we hope these claims will be investigated," the Barca boss said at a news conference on Saturday.

"I am not going to make any further comments on this as it is hard enough for the referees to officiate a game as it is.

"But this will have to be investigated. If this is true, something will have to be done."

The officials for the Clasico will not be announced until a week before the game.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique was pleased with Friday's announcement that the Spanish and European have the financial resources to sign a new player in the January window after their transfer ban expires.

"Nobody has spoken to me about signing new players. I know there is an opportunity to sign someone new," he added.

"We always keep an eye on the market and discuss this in private. But it is good news that we have the financial resources to sign someone."