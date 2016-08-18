Luis Enrique furious with Barca schedule

Following Barcelona's 5-0 aggregate victory over Sevilla in the Supercopa de Espana, Luis Enrique criticised officials over match scheduling.

Furthermore, with the reigning Spanish league champions to host Real Betis this Saturday, Luis Enrique called into question the pre-season trophy's validity.

Despite claiming that "winning a title is very important", Luis Enrique said: "When there is a winner of the league and cup, I do not understand why it is played.

"For me it makes no sense, and now I have to say we won. We have had very few days to prepare for the match, but last year was worse, with the UEFA Super Cup two days before having to go to San Mames.

"Football is a wonderful sport and it cannot be stuck in the past. If the authorities are not willing to evolve, it is one giant s***."

The Catalan giant starts their LaLiga campaign this weekend, after a 3-0 victory on Wednesday in the second leg over Sevilla, on the back of an Arda Turan brace and Lionel Messi header.