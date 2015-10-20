Luis Enrique hopes for Barcelona 'turning point' after BATE win

Luis Enrique hopes Tuesday's 2-0 win against BATE in the Champions League can serve as a boost for Barcelona's season.

The victory was Barca's first win in four away matches, with Ivan Rakitic's brace sealing victory in Borisov as Luis Enrique's men - still shorn of the injured Lionel Messi - moved three points clear at the top of Group E.

Rakitic was a first-half substitute for the injured Sergi Roberto and, while the Barca boss was disappointed to see the midfielder limp off, he was content with his side's display.

"[It does not look] very serious as he came off walking calmly. Tomorrow the doctors will do their tests," Luis Enrique told reporters of Sergi Roberto's injury.

"Until there is confirmed evidence tomorrow you do not know anything but in principle it is nothing positive.

"When a player leaves the field with discomfort it is nothing we want but we have to wait.

"We are in a spell where it takes a lot for us to score but little to make us suffer and today that has not happened. I think today can be a turning point.

"We did what we had to do here. We created a lot of chances and we leave reinforced. It took a lot to get the first goal, it cost us to get that but then came the goal from Rakitic.

"I am happy with our attacking performance and in defence too. Everyone has played well."

Following his two assists on Tuesday and four goals in Saturday's Liga win over Rayo Vallecano, Neymar has now either scored or set up Barcelona's last eight goals.

Team-mate Marc Bartra told UEFA.com: "Neymar is getting more touches and that's important as we move forward.

"I think we did what we set out to do, which was to be top of the group.

"We controlled the game at all times and that's the way to do it. We will carry on enjoying it.

"Hopefully Sergi Roberto's injury isn't serious."