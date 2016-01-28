Luis Enrique hoping for Barcelona transfer 'present'

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has suggested the Liga champions could add to their squad before the close of the window as they seek to maintain their treble defence.

Luis Enrique's men overcame Athletic Bilbao to move into the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Wednesday as Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and Neymar ensured a 3-1 second-leg victory at Camp Nou.

Barca - who can now register new players following their recent ban from FIFA relating to underage players - have been heavily linked with Celta Vigo forward Nolito in recent months as well as Denis Suarez.

"I do not talk publically concerning other professionals," Enrique told reporters.

"The transfer window will be opened until Monday, so we will wait for a Christmas present. I don't know if I was a good boy but my goal is keep winning matches."

Wednesday's second leg was a feisty affair in spells as the sides came together for the eighth time in less than 12 months - a run that included the Copa del Rey final last year.

And Luis Enrique paid tribute to his side's improved display after half-time, adding: "We knew that Athletic would press us and we couldn't find solutions to that in the first half.

"Their physicality was better but this changed in the second half. It was an amazing match and Athletic's performance had a lot of merit. We trusted in our possibilities to change the result and I congratulate my players.

"I hope that next year, we will only have to play against them twice."