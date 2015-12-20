Luis Enrique lauds Barcelona players after Club World Cup joy

Luis Enrique was delighted with the style in which Barcelona rounded off a trophy-laden 2015 in the 3-0 Club World Cup final triumph over River Plate.

The Argentinian club began brightly in Yokohama and prevented Barca from establishing their customary rhythm, but the Spanish and European champions did not look back after Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 36th minute.

Luis Suarez then followed up his semi-final hat-trick against Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao with a second-half brace to scoop the tournament's Golden Ball, as Barcelona irresistibly threatened to run riot on their way to a third global title.

"To finish the year with a fifth title – it was a clear goal for us," Luis Enrique told a post-match news conference, having also hoisted La Liga, the Copa del Rey, Champions League and European Super Cup crowns during 2015.

"In football it is increasingly difficult to win.

"What matters is the way they earn titles, not just the number of titles, but the way they win.

"Barca's style remains appealing to anyone who loves football.

"These players are unique. They are brilliant on a human level.

"They have put in a tremendous effort here and it is something to be proud of."

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu also joined in with the plaudits, reflecting on a dominant decade that began with the Ronaldinho-inspired Champions League winners of 2005-06.

"This team is not tired of winning," he told reporters after the club completed a hat-trick that began with 2009 and 2011 Club World Cup titles.

"We should be proud of the players we have and Luis Enrique is the best coach that we can have.

"Ronaldinho returned our smile until the explosion of Lionel Messi - the best player in the world.

"There have been more than 10 years leading the world of football."