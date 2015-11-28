Luis Enrique: Messi, Suarez and Neymar only happy when they all score

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique claims Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are never fully satisfied unless they all score in a match.

The attacking trio started a Liga match together for the first time since Messi suffered a knee injury against Las Palmas in September and all found the net in Saturday's 4-0 win over Real Sociedad, with Neymar scoring twice.

"Once the game is decided, everyone looks to score. It's natural," Luis Enrique said after the match. "When the game starts it's different. They have a great understanding and when they don't all score they're not happy."

Barca's victory follows a 4-0 win over Real Madrid and a 6-1 thrashing of Roma in the space of a week, yet their head coach does not believe they have yet hit the standards they reached during last season.

"I don't feel we're in our best moment. I think that last season we played better," he said. "We're at a great level, that's something that interests me. I hope our best moment is still to come.

"Nobody wins the league in December. We have to go game by game."

Both Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal will be eligible to make their Barca debuts when their FIFA-imposed ban expires in January and Luis Enrique says both players are itching to get back into action.

"They're living a difficult situation. They know the time is approaching for them to play and that makes them happy. They know the system and that will make them two very important reinforcements," he added.