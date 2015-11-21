Luis Enrique revels in 'glorious' Clasico victory

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique described his side's thumping 4-0 Clasico victory over Real Madrid as "glorious".

Madrid were helpless as goals from Luis Suarez, Neymar and Andres Iniesta saw Barca cruise to a comfortable Liga victory – Suarez netting twice to bookend a memorable rout.

The hosts had Isco sent off late on at the Santiago Bernabeu and the pressure on Madrid boss Rafael Benitez looks certain to intensify.

Discussing Barca's performance, Luis Enrique said: "This victory is glorious, especially in the way that it came about.

"We were the better side and the triumph is down to us.

"I have not seen Madrid surrendering. I think we have been at a higher level and we generated superiority in the areas we wanted. I think the game is more merit of Barcelona than demerit of Real Madrid.

"There is a long way to go but it is always important to win here.

"It has been an all-round performance. It will go down in history as a memorable game for the Blaugranes."

The result sends Barcelona six points clear at the top of La Liga, although Atletico Madrid could climb into second and close the gap with a win at Real Betis on Sunday.