Luis Enrique targets 'exemplary treble', basks in Messi's magic

Coach Luis Enrique said he will do what many fans worldwide have done - enjoy watching Lionel Messi's brilliant opener in the Copa del Rey final from the comfort of his own home.

Messi opened the scoring in the 20th minute in Barca's 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao after one of his archetypal runs from the right wing, beating four defenders before slotting a left-foot shot inside the near post.

It was the Argentine forward's 57th goal of the season in all competitions, and he moved to 58 in the second half, tapping in Dani Alves' cutback to put Barca 3-0 up at Camp Nou.

"What Leo did shows what he is capable of and what we are used to seeing," Luis Enrique said at his post-match media conference.

"He does even more difficult things in training. I'm looking forward to enjoying the goal afterwards at home. He's the best player in the world."

But while Luis Enrique revelled in Barca's Copa del Rey win, he insisted it is not enough for the Catalan club as they aim for a treble of trophies in 2014-15.

Barcelona will complete their campaign with the UEFA Champions League final in Berlin next week against Juventus.

"The season will be exemplary if we win the treble. If not, it won't be so much," the 45-year-old coach said.

Juventus will also be aiming for a treble, after taking out Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

"Now we want the third [title]," Luis Enrique said.

"It's important to be optimistic but we are also realists. Juve are tough rivals - they can also win their treble and that means that they have had a fantastic season.

"We are not invincible; it's a horrible word because it doesn't exist, it's a lie."