Luis Enrique wishes Barcelona had Madrid's extra games

Luis Enrique says he wishes Barcelona had the extra games Real Madrid have to contend with in the Champions League as the two Clasico rivals vie for the LaLiga title.

Barca moved to the top of LaLiga on Sunday with an enthralling 3-2 win over 10-man Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Catalan club lead Madrid at the top because of their superior head-to-head record, but Zinedine Zidane's men have the advantage of a game in hand.

However, Madrid also have to contend with a two-legged Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid, as they also look to become the first club to retain the trophy under its current guise.

But Luis Enrique does not necessarily believe Madrid's extra commitments are an advantage for Barca.

"You can never tell [if Madrid's extra games will benefit Barca], I wish we had the fixture list with more games because we would be in all three competitions," Luis Enrique told a media conference.

"I don't know if it's going to be better, worse. We hope to be strong.

"Both teams will have a difficult time between now and the end of the season, there are going to be results people don't expect, we have to be prepared to not slip up.

"I have no feeling of favouritism, the rival has one match more than us and the schedule will be very difficult for both of us."

Barca face bottom club Osasuna on Wednesday, but Luis Enrique knows they cannot afford to underestimate any team in the end-of-season run-in.

"We've had problems with teams from the middle part and bottom part of the table, they're dangerous for everybody," he added.

"We need to pick up the points, there's no easy opponent, not least Osasuna."