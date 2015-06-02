Luis Enrique 'worried' by Juve

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has revealed his concerns ahead of Saturday's UEFA Champions League final, claiming: "Everything about Juventus worries me."

The Catalan giants will be looking to complete the treble when they take on Juve in Berlin, with the Serie A champions setting out to achieve the same feat.

"They have a well-defined starting XI with important players," said Luis Enrique, who guided his side to the Copa del Rey title on Saturday.

"We will have to try to not let [Andrea] Pirlo play because we are all aware of his qualities. They are much better bringing the ball out.

"Morata has given them a more presence and quality up front and he has had a great season. They are a great team and we will try to stop them showing their qualities.

"We will try to have the ball from the beginning. For that reason we have to pressure when we don’t have it. Juventus have the ability to keep the ball."