Luiz Adriano overjoyed with five-goal haul

Luiz Adriano scored a remarkable five goals as Shakhtar dismantled BATE 7-0 for their first win in Group H at Borisov Arena on Tuesday.

The Brazilian's feat matched Lionel's Messi five-goal effort that was set against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012.

Luiz Adriano also registered the fastest four-goal haul -17 minutes - in a Champions League match (28th, 36th, 40th, 44th), eclipsing former Croatia international Dado Prso's record of 24 minutes (26th, 30th, 45th, 49th).

"I'm happy to have scored five goals and to know that I was man of the match," said the 27-year-old.

"I want to thank my team-mates because they helped me to score those goals and to play so well tonight.

"I'm just happy about scoring five goals in the match. They are all the most beautiful for me. It was very special for me to score five times. I think the first one [was my favourite].

"Scoring a hat-trick in a game is fantastic; scoring five goals is immense. I can now say that I've scored five times in a Champions League game."