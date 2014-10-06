Luiz rejected Chelsea offer before PSG switch

The Brazil international made the move from Stamford Bridge to the French capital during the close-season, having been with Chelsea since 2011.

Luiz has adapted relatively well to life with PSG, despite Laurent Blanc's men making a stuttering start to their quest for a third consecutive Ligue 1 title.

Having drawn six of their opening nine league fixtures, PSG trail leaders Marseille by seven points, although David Luiz believes he made the right choice in leaving Chelsea.

"Chelsea offered me a new contract to stay but it was my choice to come here," he told Globo Esporte.

"I was happy with the plan PSG offered to me and I think it was exactly the right moment to move. I was so happy at Chelsea - I won two titles [the UEFA Champions League and Europa League], I won another title for the FA Cup, so it was great for me.

"I’m a lucky guy. I was playing for a big club in Chelsea and now I've got another opportunity to play for a big club."

Luiz scored the opening goal in PSG's 3-2 win over Barcelona last week, with glory in the Champions League a key target for the 27-year-old.

"Of course - this is the plan we have [to win the tournament]. We have a great coach and it’s a great club," he added.

"It's so difficult to win the Champions League - you have to win game by game. You need to qualify first if you want to win."