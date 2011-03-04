Luiz reveals Evra admiration

The former Benfica defender, who moved to Stamford Bridge on the final day of the winter transfer window, revealed he used Evra, among other top defenders, as an archetype for improving his own game.

“I watch a lot of defenders' matches, especially Evra, and try to copy things. Whether I play at centre-half or full-back I know I can do a good job,” he said in The Sun.

The Brazilian is fast becoming a lynchpin in Carlo Ancelotti's defence and has been touted as a possible long term replacement for Chelsea stalwart John Terry.

Luiz is adamant that he has passed the settling-in process and is ready for action, but admits he can still learn much from defensive colleague Terry.

"I know football in England is different but I think I've coped with it well so far and I'm surrounded by great players," he said.

"It's a privilege to play alongside players like John Terry and to learn every day with them. I'm trying to make the most of the experience it gives me. I believe I have everything needed to succeed here."

The 23-year-old has already found the net for the Blues since his £21 million pound move. After a debut substitute appearance against Liverpool and first start against Fulham, Luiz netted the leveller for Chelsea against Manchester United before Frank Lampard's penalty sealed a 2-1 victory for the Premier League champions.

