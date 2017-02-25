Lukaku becomes Everton's joint leading Premier League scorer

Romelu Lukaku scored his 60th Premier League goal for Everton against Sunderland to join Duncan Ferguson as the club's joint-highest scorer in the competition.

The Belgium international netted 10 minutes from time at Goodison Park on Saturday, holding off former team-mate Bryan Oviedo before beating Jordan Pickford to wrap up a 2-0 win.

Ferguson's record had stood since he retired at the end of the 2005-06 campaign, 12 years on from his first Premier League goal for the club against Liverpool in November 1994.

Lukaku has not needed anywhere near that amount of time, however, having scored his first league goal for the club in September 2013.

He will now have his personal season-best haul of 18 from last term in his sights, as Saturday's strike was his 17th of the campaign.