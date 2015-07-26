Lukaku treble sinks Hearts

Romelu Lukaku scored a hat-trick as Everton came from behind to beat Hearts 3-1 in Sunday's pre-season friendly at Tynecastle.

Callum Paterson put Scottish Premier League side Hearts in front with an early header, but Everton responded in impressive fashion to secure victory in a game which saw Leighton Baines and Bryan Oviedo return from injury.

Lukaku levelled from the penalty spot after Alim Ozturk was adjudged to have handled Gareth Barry's shot on the goalline after 18 minutes.

The Belgium striker then put the Merseyside club in front 10 minutes before the break, firing home after Seamus Coleman had cut the ball back for him, as Everton's Premier League class shone through.

Lukaku completed his hat-trick after Kevin Mirallas had been upended by Kevin McHattie early in the second half and there was no way back for the Edinburgh side.

Baines, making his first appearance since undergoing ankle surgery in May, was replaced by Oviedo - back in action after recovering from a fractured metatarsal - in the second half of what proved to be a positive afternoon for Everton.